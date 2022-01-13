Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,017,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,214,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of Bank of America worth $807,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $3,268,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $399.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

