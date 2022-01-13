Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

