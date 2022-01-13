Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0077

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $474,365.31 and $39.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.96 or 1.00181241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.08 or 0.00324276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00446230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015306 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00135838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.