MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 418,800 shares.The stock last traded at $17.37 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MBIA by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

