MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 418,800 shares.The stock last traded at $17.37 and had previously closed at $16.75.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MBIA by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.
About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
Recommended Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.