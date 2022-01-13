McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 60,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

