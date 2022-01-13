Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,547 shares of company stock worth $7,277,879. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.