Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $916,156. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $193.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

