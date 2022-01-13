Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

