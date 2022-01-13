Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 83.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $176.26 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

