Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 315 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total value of $1,110,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $250.95 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 380.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

