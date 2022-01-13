Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

