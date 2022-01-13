Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $191,708.48 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00316112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000881 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,815,418 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

