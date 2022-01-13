Melanie Carpenter Sells 235 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Melanie Carpenter sold 62 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $13,865.68.

On Monday, December 13th, Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01.

NYSE MAA opened at $216.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

