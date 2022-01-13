MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 5,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, Societe Generale raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.