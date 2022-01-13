Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.40 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,041. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

