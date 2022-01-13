Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.18

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.18 and last traded at 2.18, with a volume of 69684 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.25.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 196,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.
Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
