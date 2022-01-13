Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $85,487.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000932 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000896 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using US dollars.

