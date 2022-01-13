MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $77.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 108450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

