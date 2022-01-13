Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

