Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $85,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $66.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,492.68. 1,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,569.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,511.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

