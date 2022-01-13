Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in December

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXE. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

