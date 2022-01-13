M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 44,614 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Chemours by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.