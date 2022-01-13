M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 48,300 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 105,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BRBR. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

BRBR opened at $24.83 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.