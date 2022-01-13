M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.