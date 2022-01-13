M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.42 Million in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,519 shares of company stock worth $3,591,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.