M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,076 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

