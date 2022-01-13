Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.13 and its 200 day moving average is $307.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

