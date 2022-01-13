MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $174,979.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $82.67 million and $174,979.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.65 or 0.00017916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00332184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,809,018 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.