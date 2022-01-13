Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Achieves Market Cap of $15.04 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $338,783.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $379.45 or 0.00885789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.57 or 0.07623127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.12 or 0.99889089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 39,634 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.