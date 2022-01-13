Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $17.14. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 2,136 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

