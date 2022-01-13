Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Mission Produce stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mission Produce by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

