MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.50

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 627470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.47 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

In other MJ Hudson Group news, insider Andreas Tautscher acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £7,498 ($10,177.82). Also, insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 42,553 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.91 ($27,147.97).

About MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH)

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

