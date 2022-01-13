MobileCoin Achieves Market Cap of $704.17 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $704.17 million and $775,481.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for $9.49 or 0.00021868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MobileCoin

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

