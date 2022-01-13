ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $134.21

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.21, but opened at $130.72. ModivCare shares last traded at $130.87, with a volume of 306 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.90.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,564,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

