Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MOGO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at C$3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.53. The stock has a market cap of C$280.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08. Mogo has a 52-week low of C$3.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.34.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

