MonetaryUnit Price Down 1% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 1% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $835,313.72 and $1,548.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,514,010 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

