MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Critical Survey

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LM Funding America and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.54%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 917.50% -25.86% -25.08% MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 45.12 -$4.04 million N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

LM Funding America beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

