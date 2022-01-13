MONK Trading 64.5% Higher This Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,533.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009609 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017291 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

