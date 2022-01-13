Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,065. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

