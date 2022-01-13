Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.64.

Shares of MCO opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

