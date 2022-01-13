Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 53,534 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3,651.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.67 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.