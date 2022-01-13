Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $55,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,434,000 after buying an additional 469,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,817,000 after purchasing an additional 439,303 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

