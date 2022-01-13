Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

NYSE:LH opened at $282.79 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.43.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

