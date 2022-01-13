Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 449.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $182.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.40. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

