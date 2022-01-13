Morgan Stanley Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $56.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. General Mills has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

