Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

CFG stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

