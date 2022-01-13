Morgan Stanley Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $14.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

MAXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of MAXN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 1,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

