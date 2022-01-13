Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

