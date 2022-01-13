Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.09

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.09 and last traded at $105.67, with a volume of 515770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

