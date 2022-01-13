Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.09

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.09 and last traded at $105.67, with a volume of 515770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.