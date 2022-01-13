Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $216,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of MS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.63. 112,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,786. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

